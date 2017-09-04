Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian envoy says US saber-rattling stokes tensions on Korean Peninsula

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
September 04, 11:20 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Trutnev believes "there would have been no conflict at all if the United States stopped maintaining the conflict"

Share
1 pages in this article
© AP Photo/Lee Jin-man

MOSCOW, September 4. /TASS/. The situation surrounding North Korea would be calmer if Washington stopped its continuous saber-rattling, Russian Deputy Prime Minister and Presidential Envoy for the Far East Yuri Trutnev said in an interview with TASS.

Read also
US President Donald Trump

Trump tells Abe US ready to use nuclear weapons against North Korea if necessary

"My personal opinion is that there would have been no conflict at all if the United States had put an end to continuing the conflict," he said. "Every time North and South Korea seem to be close to coming to terms with tensions starting to ease up, some naval drills immediately begin that even stipulate a training plan aimed at seizing Pyongyang, which is a direct provocation," Truntnev pointed out.

He also said that "the United States is a large country who constantly rattles its saber in close vicinity [to North Korea]." "What kind of response can North Korea give? They express their readiness to use the weapons that they have, because they understand what will happen the day after someone takes Pyongyang," the Russian deputy prime minister noted. "They can see perfectly well what happened to other countries, so their behavior is understandable," Trutnev added.

He was confident that "certain politicians should calm down a little, and the situation will calm down, too." According to Trutnev, North Korea "would only be glad" to address the development of its economy in order to improve the living standards of the nation’s people. "I am sure that is what they would be doing if they were not constantly being intimidated," he noted.

Read also

BRICS leaders condemn North Korea’s nuclear test

Putin calls not to yield to emotions over North Korea’s nuclear tests

North Korean problem should be solved through dialogue, not pressure — Putin

German top diplomat says North Korean crisis may result in more victims than WWII

At the same time, the Russian presidential envoy did not rule out the possibility that "after the recent change in the South Korean leadership, some improvements will be seen." Russian President Vladimir Putin is scheduled to hold a meeting with his South Korean counterpart on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum, Trutnev said adding that the parties were mainly expected "to discuss relations with North Korea."

Trutnev, who is a co-chair of the Russian-South Korean commission on trade and economic cooperation, also said that the commission had not been demonstrating any effective endeavors in the recent years. "However, now they are expressing interest in continuing work so I hope that we will be able to contribute to the improvement of economic ties. Our trilateral ties with North and South Korea are worth considering in this connection, and I will be happy to work on the issue," he added.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian diplomat warns any misstep in Korean Peninsula area may lead to military outbreak
2
US agents’ search of Russian trade mission undermines international law — Kremlin
3
US tells Russia it expects diplomatic property sold to it — Foreign Ministry
4
China rejects possibility of military intervention in North Korea
5
Russia’s Vice-Admiral Kulakov destroyer escorting Chinese tanker through Gulf of Aden
6
Press review: FBI raids Russian consulate and North Korea tests more nukes
7
Russia wins 2017 European Volleyball Championship in Poland
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама