Moscow summons Moldova's envoy over Chisinau’s initiative to withdraw Russian peacekeepers

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
August 25, 19:51 UTC+3

Such actions will inevitably have a negative effect on bilateral cooperation, the Russian Foreign Ministry said

MOSCOW, August 25. /TASS/. Russia considers Moldova’s initiative in the United Nations concerning the withdrawal of Russian peacekeepers as another hostile action aimed at hampering the improvement of relations between the two countries, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said at a meeting with Moldovan Ambassador to Russia Andrei Negutsa, who had been summoned to the Foreign Ministry.

According to the statement issued by the Russian Foreign Ministry, Ryabkov "drew the ambassador’s attention to the provocative initiative put forward by Chisinau, which requests that the possibility of a complete withdrawal of foreign military forces from Moldova’s territory be included in the agenda of the 72nd session of the United Nations General Assembly."

"Russia stressed that Moscow considered this step, which ignores the real reasons for the Russian limited contingent of troops’ presence in the Dniester River area, as another link in a chain of hostile actions that those politicians in Chisinau, who do not want bilateral relations to improve, have been taking recently," the statement adds.

The Russian Foreign Ministry also said that "those who initiate such actions, which do not meet the aspirations of a significant part of Moldova’s citizens, should understand that they will inevitably have a negative effect on bilateral cooperation, as well as on the process of resolving the Transnistria crisis."

