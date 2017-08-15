Back to Main page
Moldova refutes media reports about possible introduction of entry visas for Russians

World
August 15, 18:20 UTC+3

The government is not looking into possible introduction of entry visas for Russians, a spokesman for the Moldovan Foreign Ministry said

CHISINAU, August 15. /TASS/. Moldova’s government has refuted media reports about plans to introduce visa travel with Russia, a spokesman for the Moldovan Foreign Ministry told TASS on Tuesday.

"Media reports have nothing to do with the real state of things. The government is not looking into possible introduction of entry visas for Russians," the spokesman said.

Earlier, these reports were refuted by Moldovan President Igor Dodon who said there were no grounds to impose visa travel regulations on Russian citizens. He drew attention to the fact that more than 560,000 Moldovan citizens were working in Russia.

