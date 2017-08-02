Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Moldova declares Russia’s deputy PM persona non-grata

World
August 02, 14:57 UTC+3

Rogozin is a co-chairman of the Russian-Moldovan inter-governmental commission for economic cooperation and Russia’s special representative for the Dniester region

Share
1 pages in this article
Dmitry Rogozin

Dmitry Rogozin

© Alexander Astafyev/The government's press service/TASS

Read also
Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin

Russia hammering out sanctions against those who disrupted top official’s visit to Moldova

CHISINAU, August 2. /TASS/. The Moldovan government has declared Russian Deputy Prime-Minister Dmitry Rogozin persona non-grata. The decision was approved at a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers on Wednesday following a proposal by Deputy Prime Minister, Foreign Affairs and European Integration Minister Andrei Galbur.

He said the government took the step due to a series of statements unfriendly to Moldova and its citizens. In particular, Galbur mentioned Rogozin’s recent interview to the Rossiya-24 television channel. Rogozin will be prohibited from visiting and transiting Moldova.

Rogozin is a co-chairman of the Russian-Moldovan inter-governmental commission for economic cooperation and Russia’s special representative for the Dniester region.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
Deadly wildfires in southern Europe
3
Death toll in Afghan terror attack climbs to 34
11
Royals, fashion and hats at the Royal Ascot horse race
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Kremlin highlights contradictions in White House’s statements on US sanctions
2
Russian volunteers may be deployed in Syria — Kremlin
3
Moldova declares Russia’s deputy PM persona non-grata
4
US top diplomat plans to meet with Russian counterpart in Philippines this weekend
5
Getaway attempt at Moscow Region’s court may leave court convoy official facing charges
6
NATO fighter jets intercept Russian aircraft over Baltic
7
Russia’s Airborne Force to get mobile air defense system by 2020
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама