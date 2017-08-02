Moldova declares Russia’s deputy PM persona non-grata

CHISINAU, August 2. /TASS/. The Moldovan government has declared Russian Deputy Prime-Minister Dmitry Rogozin persona non-grata. The decision was approved at a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers on Wednesday following a proposal by Deputy Prime Minister, Foreign Affairs and European Integration Minister Andrei Galbur.

He said the government took the step due to a series of statements unfriendly to Moldova and its citizens. In particular, Galbur mentioned Rogozin’s recent interview to the Rossiya-24 television channel. Rogozin will be prohibited from visiting and transiting Moldova.

Rogozin is a co-chairman of the Russian-Moldovan inter-governmental commission for economic cooperation and Russia’s special representative for the Dniester region.