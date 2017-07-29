Russia prepares sanctions against people who disrupted senior official’s visit to Moldova

Russia prepares sanctions against people who disrupted senior official’s visit to MoldovaRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 29, 20:23
MOSCOW, July 29. /TASS/. Russia is preparing retaliatory sanctions against people who decided to ban the Russian plane which carried Russian Deputy Prime Minster Dmitry Rogozin from entering Moldova and thus disrupted his visit to this country, Rogozin said on Saturday in an interview, an extract from which was broadcasted on the Russia 24 TV channel.
"There will be a response, of course. We will determine who was behind these decisions in Chisinau, Bucharest, Budapest and Brussels. We will determine the people who took these decisions. Our sanctions will be measured and targeted," he said.
Rogozin’s visit to Moldova on Friday was disrupted by Romania’s rejection to allow the Russian S7 plane carrying a Russian delegation on board to pass. The regular flight Moscow-Chisinau was banned to enter Romania’s airspace by the air-traffic management service on the pretext of a presence of a "sanctioned person" on board. The plane landed in Minsk, after which the deputy prime minister flew to Moscow from the Belarusian capital by Aeroflot.
The Russian deputy prime minister was going to Chisinau to hold talks with Moldova’s President Igor Dodon at his personal invitation.