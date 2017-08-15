Senator doubts Moldova’s parliament will introduce visas for Russians

At least 20 ships take part in Baltic Fleet military drillsMilitary & Defense August 15, 14:09
MOSCOW, August 15. /TASS/. Moldova will hardly decide to introduce visas for Russian citizens, First Deputy Chairman of Russia’s Federation Council (upper house) International Affairs Committee Vladimir Jabarov told TASS.
Moldovan President Igor Dodon earlier said there are no grounds for introducing visas for Russian nationals. He thus commented on Moldovan lawmakers' initiative in an interview with Izvestia on Tuesday. The newspaper reported that Moldova’s MPs are mulling the introduction of visas for Russians, but there are no specific proposals on the issue yet.
"The introduction of visas will primarily affect the vast numbers of Moldova’s citizens who are working in Russia. I do not think that some Moldovan parties will support this initiative in the run-up to the elections," Jabarov said.
According to the senator, such proposals appear in connection with the upcoming elections in the country and the political standoff between the president who is in favor of rapprochement with Russia and the parliament. At the moment this initiative has no tangible prospects, Jabarov added.