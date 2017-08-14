Moldovan president expects to discuss government’s move against Russia with Putin

CHISINAU, August 14. /TASS/. Moldovan President Igor Dodon plans to discuss with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin the decision made by Moldova’s government to declare Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin persona non grata.

While addressing a briefing on Monday, Dodon said that "in October, on the sidelines of the CIS summit, I am scheduled to hold a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, and we will touch upon this issue." "I hope that I will have an opportunity to discuss this issue before the summit. I will request Russia to refrain from taking retaliatory measures that would deliver a blow to ordinary citizens as they should not be held responsible for the actions taken by the parliamentary majority that dreams of pleasing the Americans or someone else," Dodon added.

The Moldovan president earlier discussed the issue at a meeting with Rogozin which took place in the Iranian capital of Tehran, as they both were taking part in the inauguration ceremony of Iran’s re-elected President Hassan Rouhani. Dodon stressed that he expected to continue dialogue with Rogozin, who is the Russian President’s Special Representative for Transnistria and a co-chairman of the Russian-Moldovan intergovernmental commission.

Dodon also said that the actions taken by the country’s government are aimed at disrupting the efforts of the Moldovan and Russian presidents to restore strategic dialogue and partnership between the two countries.