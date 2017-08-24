Back to Main page
‘Grudges have no place’ in Russia-US cooperation on Syria – Moscow’s top diplomat

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
August 24, 16:22 UTC+3

Sergey Lavrov notes that Russian diplomats are pragmatists

© Alexandr Elistratov/TASS

MOSCOW, August 24. /TASS/. There is no place for grudge or misinterpreted sense of prestige, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.

"As for relations between Moscow and Washington and how they affect operation in Syria… We are pragmatists and we understand that there is no place for grudge here, as well as misinterpreted sense of prestige," the minister said.

"This is about a threat to all of us, about the fates of the region’s people, of people in Syria and other countries. Not just of this region, as terrorists act in Europe, overseas, in Southeast Asia and Central Asia," Lavrov stressed. "So, we have common tasks here, and we realize the importance of the work that is currently under way."

"According to the statements by American officials, including the Department of State representatives, that I heard, they have the same approach. The Department of State official recently expressed wish to promote cooperation," the Russian foreign minister noted.

He affirmed that Moscow is ready for it and is "constantly talking about it."

