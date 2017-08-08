Back to Main page
Lavrov calls to settle North Korean issue through dialog

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
August 08, 8:22 UTC+3 MANILA

On August 5, the UN Security Council unanimously voted for resolution tightening sanctions against North Korea

© AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon, archive

MANILA, August 8. /TASS/. A generally acceptable resolution of the North Korean issue may be achieved through by means of a sensible approach to the problem of all involved parties, including the United States, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.

"I heard that North Korean foreign minister made a very tough statement on behalf of his country rejecting the UN Security Council resolution and calling it unjust," the Russian foregn minister said. "However, North Korean representatives reacted in the same manner to all previously passed resolutions of the UN Security Council. We will have to judge by concrete steps."

"We are confident that there is no alternative to the resumption of political process, particularly the six-party talks," Lavrov said. "Russia and China have introduced a relevant proposal and will be promoting it in New York (at UN) and other organizations as well. We will certainly continue dialogue with our North Korean neighbors."

"We hope that with a sensible approach on behalf of all involved parties, including the United States, South Korea and Japan, we will be able to find a solution, which will be acceptable for all participants," Russia’s top diplomat added.

The situation in the Korean Peninsula is extremely strained against the backdrop of North Korea’s booming missile program. In July, North Korea twice tested ballistic missiles to have drawn strong criticism from the United States, Japan and South Korea. Washington has said more than once that it does not rule out any type of response to North Korea’s problem, including a military one.

The UN Security Council on Saturday unanimously voted for resolution 2371 to have tightened sanctions against North Korea in retaliation for the July missile tests. The resolution imposes a ban on North Korea’s export of a number of minerals and products, such as coal, iron, lead and sea foods. It imposes other restrictions, too, including targeted measures against individuals and enterprises related with Pyongyang’s nuclear and missile programs.

