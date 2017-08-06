Back to Main page
Disagreements between Russia, US did not affect work on North Korea resolution - Nebenzya

August 06, 4:42 UTC+3 THE UNITED NATIONS

We are not hostages to our relations when we need to jointly work on international matters, said Russia’s Permanent Representative to the UN

Russia’s Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya

Russia’s Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya

© Valeriy Sharifulin/TASS

THE UNITED NATIONS, August 6. /TASS/. Russia and the United States are not hostages to bilateral relations experiencing the challenging period and can jointly work on matters of global importance like the resolution concerning North Korea, Russia’s Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya said at the UN Security Council session on Saturday.

"As I have already said, we are working together on resolution of issues important for the international community. This is one of them. We are not hostages to our relations when we need to jointly work on matters that are much more important than our bilateral relations," the Russian diplomat said.

The UN Security Council’s 15 members, including Russia and China, unanimously backed fresh sanctions against North Korea over the country’s recent missile tests. Resolution 2371 bans North Korean exports of minerals and other raw materials and goods, including coal, iron, lead and seafood. The resolution envisions restrictions against 13 individuals and companies linked to Pyongyang’s nuclear and missile programs.

