Russian and North Korean top diplomats discuss bilateral relations

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
August 07, 10:26 UTC+3

On August 5, the United Nations Security Council unanimously adopted a resolution toughening sanctions against North Korea

© EPA/NOEL CELIS/POOL

MOSCOW, August 7. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov had held a meeting with North Korean top diplomat Ri Yong-ho calling all the parties on the Korean Peninsula to show restraint and use diplomatic means to solve regional issues, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Monday.

"The parties exchanged views on pressing issues concerning bilateral relations and the situation on the Korean Peninsula in connection with the need to ensure security in Northeast Asia," the statement reads.

"Lavrov called on all parties to show utmost restraint to avoid the use of force on the Korean Peninsula, and launch the search for political and diplomatic means to resolve the issues that the region has been facing, including the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula," the statement adds.

On Saturday, the United Nations Security Council unanimously adopted a resolution toughening sanctions against North Korea over two intercontinental ballistic missile launches which took place in July. The document bans North Korea’s exports of coal, iron, iron ore, lead, lead ore and seafood.

On Sunday, on the sidelines of the ASEAN meeting in the Philippine capital of Manila, the Russian top diplomat discussed the situation surrounding North Korea with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.

Foreign policy Situation on the Korean Peninsula
