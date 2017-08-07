Back to Main page
Foreign Ministers of Russia and North Korea hold talks in Manila

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
August 07, 6:17 UTC+3

Sergei Lavrov arrived in the capital of the Philippines on Sunday to take part in the ASEAN events

MANILA, August 7. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is holding talks with North Korea’s Foreign Minister Ri Yong-ho on the sidelines of the ASEAN events in Manila, a TASS correspondent reported.

Sergei Lavrov arrived in the capital of the Philippines on Sunday to take part in the ASEAN events. The minister has already held a number of bilateral meetings, in particular with his counterparts from Turkey, China and US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.

Earlier the North Korean Foreign Minister held talks with his Chinese counterpart Wang I On the eve of the Foreign Minister of the DPRK held talks with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi.

