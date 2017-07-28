Back to Main page
Defense ministry reports North Korea’s missile launch pose no threat to Russia

Military & Defense
July 28, 21:34 UTC+3

The ballistic missile launch conducted on July 28 was tracked by the Russian missile warning system

© EPA/KCNA, archive

MOSCOW, July 28. /TASS/. North Korea’s ballistic missile launch was tracked by the Russian missile warning system and posed no threat to Russia, a spokesman for the Russian defense ministry told TASS on Friday.

"The ballistic missile launch conducted at 17:40 Moscow time on July 28 was tracked by the Russian missile warning system. The missile was launched off the Russian border and posed no threat to Russia," the spokesman said.

According to the Russian defense ministry, the missile flew 732 kilometers at an altitude of 681 kilometers and fell down in the central part of the Sea of Japan.

"The parametric data of the missile’s flight indicate that it was a medium-range ballistic missile," the spokesman added.

