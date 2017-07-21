Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia shared with US data indicating North Korea's missile was not intercontinental

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
July 21, 21:49 UTC+3 MOSCOW

"But the Americans say they have their own calculations," Russia's top diplomat noted

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, July 21. /TASS/. Moscow shared with Washington data indicating that North Korea’s missile test-launched in early June was not an intercontinental missile, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with NBC on Friday.

Read also

Putin calls for pragmatism and caution in resolving North Korean nuclear issue

When asked whether the crisis on the Korean Peninsula could be resolved through the regime change, he answered in the negative. "We don’t believe in regime change anywhere," he stressed.

"I hear very enthusiastic voices in the United States, including in some parts of this administration, that the patience has been over and they must do something because the threat is growing and growing and an intercontinental ballistic missile was launched," Lavrov said, adding that, according to Russia’s data, the missile was not intercontinental.

"By the way, we provided to the US on that very day when the presidents met in Hamburg, our military provided to the Pentagon our objective data we received from our radars located just on the border with North Korea. And, according to that data, it is not an intercontinental missile," he said. "But the Americans say they have their own calculations."

He also stressed that Russia has supported all United Nations Security Council resolutions geared to freeze North Korea’s nuclear program. He reminded that initially the sanctions were meant only against those who are linked with the development and financing of the nuclear program. However, further sanctions seemed to target the entire North Korean economy by banning all imports to and exports from the country and prohibiting all contacts with North Korean leaders. Russia, in his words, cannot support such approach.

Korean Central Television (KCTV) said on July 4 the country had successfully launched its first-ever intercontinental ballistic missile Hwasong 14. The missile reached an altitude of 2,802 kilometers and flew 933 kilometers within 29 minutes. The Pentagon confirmed the missile had been intercontinental, while Russia’s Defense Ministry said the missile’s performance indicated that it was an intermediate-range missile.

Read also

Moscow urges restraint in response to North Korea’s new missile tests

Controversy over the type of North Korea’s missile continued at the emergency meeting of the United Nations Security Council on the following day. Russia’s position voiced by deputy Representative to the United Nations Vladimir Safronkov came under criticism from his US colleague, Nikki Haley who said she was ready to provide US intelligence data to prove that it had been an intercontinental missile.

On the same day, Russia and China came up with a joint initiative aiming to reduce tensions on the Korean Peninsula. They called on North Korea to freeze its nuclear program in exchange for the United States’ and South Korea’s suspension of joint military drills. The initiative however won no support from the United States.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Sergey Lavrov
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia shared with US data indicating North Korea's missile was not intercontinental
2
Putin discloses his code name at intelligence school
3
Press review: Israel in Syrian de-escalation plan and Brexit at dead-end
4
Romanov dynasty descendants to gather in Russia for centenary of Nicholas II’s death
5
Putin doesn't rule out running in 2018 presidential race
6
Russia's new advanced corvette to take part in Navy Day parade in Far East
7
Trump has big respect for Russian people and culture, says advisor
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама