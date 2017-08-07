Back to Main page
North Korea says UN Security Council sanctions violate its sovereignty

World
August 07, 11:28 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Pyongyang does not intend to enter negotiations over its nuclear weapons as long as the United States pushes ahead with its hostile policy

MOSCOW, August 7. /TASS/. North Korea’s government has condemned the latest resolution tightening sanctions the UN Security Council adopted on Saturday as a violation of the country’s sovereignty, the Korean Central News Agency said in a statement on Monday.

"This is a crude encroachment on our country’s sovereignty. We emphatically dismiss any resolution on sanctions," the statement runs. Besides, the North Korean government promised to give a strong response in connection with the resolution’s adoption. Pyongyang will not enter into negotiations over its nuclear weapons as long as the United States pushes ahead with its hostile policy.

The situation in the Korean Peninsula is extremely strained against the backdrop of North Korea’s booming missile program. In July, North Korea twice tested ballistic missiles to have drawn strong criticism from the United States, Japan and South Korea. Washington has said more than once that it does not rule out any type of response to North Korea’s problem, including a military one.

The UN Security Council on Saturday unanimously voted for resolution 2371 to have tightened sanctions against North Korea in retaliation for the July missile tests. The resolution imposes a ban on North Korea’s export of a number of minerals and products, such as coal, iron, lead and sea foods. It imposes other restrictions, too, including targeted measures against individuals and enterprises related with Pyongyang’s nuclear and missile programs.

Share
