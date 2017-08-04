Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

US sanctions may push EU to reconsider its Russia policy — envoy

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
August 04, 19:57 UTC+3
Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, August 4. /TASS/. Lack of accord between Brussels and Washington concerning anti-Russian sanctions imposed earlier by the United States may push the European Union to reconsider the sanctions policy against Russia, Permanent Representative to the EU Vladimir Chizhov said in a televised interview with the Rossiya 24 channel on Friday.

"Perhaps, I will sound too optimistic but this is possible to get the Europeans to revise their own sanctions policy," he said.

Read also

EU extends sanctions against Russia over Siemens

Poll indicates Russians don’t care about fresh US sanctions

Oliver Stone slams US decision to impose new sanctions on Russia

Association of European Businesses is against US sanctions

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy Sanctions vs. Russia
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Kremlin mum on US jury’s probe into alleged Russian role in 2016 presidential election
2
EU extends sanctions against Russia over Siemens
3
US sanctions may push EU to reconsider its Russia policy — envoy
4
Crimea’s defense plants considerably increase output, senior official says
5
This week in photos: a selfie with the Pope, Putin's fish and a tank race
6
Upgrade of Russian strategic bombers tops Defense Ministry’s priority list
7
Russia leads in tank biathlon at 2017 International Army Games after half of races
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама