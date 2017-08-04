US sanctions may push EU to reconsider its Russia policy — envoy

MOSCOW, August 4. /TASS/. Lack of accord between Brussels and Washington concerning anti-Russian sanctions imposed earlier by the United States may push the European Union to reconsider the sanctions policy against Russia, Permanent Representative to the EU Vladimir Chizhov said in a televised interview with the Rossiya 24 channel on Friday.

"Perhaps, I will sound too optimistic but this is possible to get the Europeans to revise their own sanctions policy," he said.