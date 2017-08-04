Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

EU extends sanctions against Russia over Siemens

Business & Economy
August 04, 17:12 UTC+3

The EU Council has expanded the sanction list against Russia over Germany’s Siemens turbines delivery to Crimea

Share
1 pages in this article
© Alexandr Ryumin/TASS

BRUSSELS, August 4. /TASS/. The European Union extended the sanction list against Russia related to Siemens turbines supply to Crimea by adding three individuals and three companies, press service of the EU Council said on Friday.

"The EU has added 3 Russian nationals and 3 companies involved in the transfer of gas turbines to Crimea to the list of persons subject to restrictive measures," the press service said.  

Read also

EU diplomats move to slap more sanctions on Russia over Siemens turbines furor

Berlin preparing common European response to Siemens turbines supplies to Crimea — source

Top official comments on complications following Siemens refusal to work with state firms

Situation with Siemens won’t affect Russian companies — energy minister

Russia’s Deputy Energy Minister Andrei Cherezov, Department Director of the Ministry Evgeny Grabchak, and Chief Executive of Technopromexport Sergey Topor-Gilka were added to the sanction list along with OAO and OOO Technopromexport and ZAO Interavtomatika companies.

On July 21, Siemens said in a press release that the company will "halt power generation equipment deliveries from existing contracts to state-controlled customers in Russia for the time being."

The company said that all four gas turbines that were delivered in the summer of 2016 for the project in Taman (Southern Russia) have since been locally modified and illegally moved to Crimea against clear contractual agreements.

The Russian Siemens representative office refuted the fact of turbine deliveries to the peninsula, but stated later that at least two of the four turbines produced for a thermal power station in Taman had been delivered to Crimea.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
Iconic cars of the Russian Empire and the Soviet Union
12
The 2017 World Car of the Year and its rivals at the New York Auto Show
15
How Russians conquered the Arctic in vintage photos
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Kremlin mum on US jury’s probe into alleged Russian role in 2016 presidential election
2
EU extends sanctions against Russia over Siemens
3
Oliver Stone slams US decision to impose new sanctions on Russia
4
Russia to display 600 advanced weapon systems at Army-2017 international forum
5
Crimea’s defense plants considerably increase output, senior official says
6
Upgrade of Russian strategic bombers tops Defense Ministry’s priority list
7
This week in photos: a selfie with the Pope, Putin's fish and a tank race
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама