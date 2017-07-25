Berlin preparing common European response to Siemens turbines supplies to Crimea — source

BERLIN, July 25. /TASS/. Germany’s authorities are preparing a common European response to the scandal with Siemens turbines supplied to Crimea in the bypassing of the anti-Russian sanctions, a source in the German Interior Ministry told TASS on Tuesday.

"We are preparing a Europe-level response to the supplies of turbines to Crimea that violated the contract," the source said. "Since the coordination process is still underway, we cannot disclose details."

According to Reuters reports on Monday, three or four more Russian nationals could be added to the EU blacklist following the scandal at the request of the German side. Reuters cited a diplomatic source saying that sanctions might be applicable to officials from the Energy Ministry and staff members of the company that had shipped the turbines to Crimea. An extended sanctions list is expected to be discussed on Wednesday.

Germany’s Siemens said last Friday it was suspending supplies of energy equipment to Russian companies as four gas turbine units it had delivered to an electricity plant in Taman has actually been taken to Crimea, in the bypassing of the European Unions’ sanctions.

Commenting on the scandal, Russian Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov said the Russian side had ensured maximum legal accuracy in using Siemens technologies used for the production of turbines for power plants in Crimea. He said the power plants in Simferopol and Sevastopol would be equipped with turbines made in Russia with the use of foreign-made elements. The turbines had Russian certificates, he stressed.