Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Berlin preparing common European response to Siemens turbines supplies to Crimea — source

Business & Economy
July 25, 18:49 UTC+3 BERLIN

According to Reuters reports, three or four more Russian nationals could be added to the EU blacklist following the scandal at the request of the German side

Share
1 pages in this article
© Alexandr Ryumin/TASS

BERLIN, July 25. /TASS/. Germany’s authorities are preparing a common European response to the scandal with Siemens turbines supplied to Crimea in the bypassing of the anti-Russian sanctions, a source in the German Interior Ministry told TASS on Tuesday.

"We are preparing a Europe-level response to the supplies of turbines to Crimea that violated the contract," the source said. "Since the coordination process is still underway, we cannot disclose details."

Read also

Top official comments on complications following Siemens refusal to work with state firms

Situation with Siemens won’t affect Russian companies — energy minister

Siemens examining all Russian partners for compliance with export standards

Siemens reports 4 turbines it produced ‘illicitly’ sent to Crimea 'contrary' to contracts

According to Reuters reports on Monday, three or four more Russian nationals could be added to the EU blacklist following the scandal at the request of the German side. Reuters cited a diplomatic source saying that sanctions might be applicable to officials from the Energy Ministry and staff members of the company that had shipped the turbines to Crimea. An extended sanctions list is expected to be discussed on Wednesday.

Germany’s Siemens said last Friday it was suspending supplies of energy equipment to Russian companies as four gas turbine units it had delivered to an electricity plant in Taman has actually been taken to Crimea, in the bypassing of the European Unions’ sanctions.

Commenting on the scandal, Russian Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov said the Russian side had ensured maximum legal accuracy in using Siemens technologies used for the production of turbines for power plants in Crimea. He said the power plants in Simferopol and Sevastopol would be equipped with turbines made in Russia with the use of foreign-made elements. The turbines had Russian certificates, he stressed.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Crimea and Sevastopol
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
Iconic cars of the Russian Empire and the Soviet Union
12
The 2017 World Car of the Year and its rivals at the New York Auto Show
15
How Russians conquered the Arctic in vintage photos
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Trump backs investigation into Kiev’s meddling attempts to sabotage his election campaign
2
Berlin preparing common European response to Siemens turbines supplies to Crimea — source
3
Erdogan announces deal with Russia on S-400 air defense missile systems
4
Finnish president: Dialog with Putin is direct and clear
5
Kremlin comments on US potentially funneling weapons to Kiev
6
EU Council to discuss Nord Stream 2 project in September
7
The highlights of 2017 FINA World Championships
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама