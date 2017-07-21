Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

All four turbines produced by Siemens delivered to Crimea despite agreements

Business & Economy
July 21, 10:11 UTC+3

All new engagements would be subject to the new, permanent control mechanism

Share
1 pages in this article
© AP Photo/Matthias Rietschel

BERLIN, July 21. /TASS/. All four gas turbines produced by Germany’s Siemens for a project in southern Russia have been delivered to Crimea, despite the agreements, Siemens reported.

The company decided to suspend the implementation of some contracts with companies with state participation in Russia at this stage. Besides, Siemens will suspend its participation (46%) in the Russian company Interautomatika, the German company’s press service noted.

Siemens also intends to recall two of its employees - members of the supervisory board of the Russian company Interautomatika (46% of the company belongs to Siemens), for the duration of investigation into the turbine supplies:

"In addition, the two employees representing Siemens on IA's supervisory board will be exchanged or hold their office in abeyance, respectively, with immediate effect while Siemens conducts an investigation into the matter," the company said.

In addition, Siemens will implement new projects for development of gas turbine power generation equipment in Russia only through a joint venture with Power Machines - Siemens Gas Turbine Technologies (STGT), and its wholly-owned subsidiary, OOO Siemens, Moscow.

"New business engagements in gas turbine power generation equipment in Russia will be solely executed by its majority-owned SGTT joint venture and its wholly-owned subsidiary, OOO Siemens, Moscow. All new engagements would be subject to the new, permanent control mechanism," the company said.

According to the company’s statement, Siemens learned that despite all efforts four gas turbines that were delivered in the summer of 2016 for the project in Taman, Southern Russia, "have since been locally modified and illegally moved to Crimea against clear contractual agreements. This development constitutes a blatant breach of Siemens' delivery contracts, trust and EU regulations."

In regard to the developing situation, Siemens will take several steps. The company will fully divest its minority interest in the Russian company Interautomatika. It has also initiated the termination process of a license agreement with Russian companies in the area of equipment supply for combined-cycle power stations.

Read also

Siemens sues Russian company for supplying gas turbines to Crimea

"Siemens is a reliable and responsible partner to its customers around the world and complies with all export control regulations. Based on the advanced state of ongoing investigations, Siemens has not uncovered any indications of possible violations of export control regulations. Nevertheless, Siemens will again take immediate and decisive action if it discovers any further indications of such activities," the company said.

On July 11, the Moscow Arbitration Court registered a lawsuit by Siemens against Technopromexport in regard to turbine deliveries to Crimea. The company said that at least two of four gas turbine plants supplied to implement a project in the Taman region were relocated to Crimea. According to the German company’s data, it occurred without its consent and breached the contract. Siemens announced earlier its intention to ban any new deliveries to Crimea through the court and managed to return equipment to Taman.

In response, state corporation Rostec (owner of Technopromexport) said that four sets of turbines for the stations were purchased in the secondary market. However, the manufacturer of turbines was not specified.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
Iconic cars of the Russian Empire and the Soviet Union
12
The 2017 World Car of the Year and its rivals at the New York Auto Show
15
How Russians conquered the Arctic in vintage photos
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia looks to its Navy to become world second
2
Russia to develop cruise missiles capable of striking targets at 1,000km range
3
All four turbines produced by Siemens delivered to Crimea despite agreements
4
Russian-Chinese naval exercises kick off in Baltic Sea
5
Forest fires engulf 24,000 hectares in Siberia and Far East
6
UN Security Council slaps sanctions on Islamic State
7
Putin signs decree on Russia’s navy policy until 2030
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама