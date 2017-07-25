Top official comments on complications following Siemens refusal to work with state firms

Top official comments on complications following Siemens refusal to work with state firmsBusiness & Economy July 25, 10:35
Russian-Syrian checkpoint opens in Eastern Goutha de-escalation zoneWorld July 25, 8:17
Russian-Chinese naval drills in Baltic Sea to enter active phaseMilitary & Defense July 25, 7:59
Putin to meet with Iraq’s vice-presidentRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 25, 6:49
Russian super-heavy booster vehicle to bring payloads of 70 tns to orbitScience & Space July 25, 5:34
New limits on microloans to kill off most micro lenders in Russia, say expertsBusiness & Economy July 25, 3:45
Lavrov says astonished by mass hysteria among US politiciansRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 25, 1:35
Lavrov comments on Syrian de-escalation zone agreementRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 24, 20:15
Iraq calls for closer cooperation with RussiaWorld July 24, 19:09
ULAN-UDE, July 25. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich believes that Russia will not face any severe problems in case Germany’s Siemens refuses to work with its state companies, he told reporters after a meeting in Buryatia.
"As far as I understand, the issue is not about complete abandoning of equipment supplies, but only about state companies. There are no crucial problems there - there are a few world’s producers that make such products. We are already starting to make many types of products ourselves," he said.
Germany’s Siemens informed of suspending energy equipment supplies to Russian companies on July 21, 2017, because, as he put it, four gas turbine units that had been delivered for a power station in Taman had been transported to Crimea skirting the European Union’s sanctions.
Russian Industry and Trade Ministry Denis Manturov earlier stressed that the Russian side had provided maximal legal accuracy at the use of Siemens technologies in the production of turbines for Crimean thermal power stations. According to the minister, the Simferopol and Sevastopol thermal power stations will be equipped with Russian-made turbines, but incorporate the elements of foreign-made turbines. The turbines have a Russian certificate, the minister noted.