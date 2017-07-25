Top official comments on complications following Siemens refusal to work with state firms

ULAN-UDE, July 25. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich believes that Russia will not face any severe problems in case Germany’s Siemens refuses to work with its state companies, he told reporters after a meeting in Buryatia.

"As far as I understand, the issue is not about complete abandoning of equipment supplies, but only about state companies. There are no crucial problems there - there are a few world’s producers that make such products. We are already starting to make many types of products ourselves," he said.

Germany’s Siemens informed of suspending energy equipment supplies to Russian companies on July 21, 2017, because, as he put it, four gas turbine units that had been delivered for a power station in Taman had been transported to Crimea skirting the European Union’s sanctions.

Russian Industry and Trade Ministry Denis Manturov earlier stressed that the Russian side had provided maximal legal accuracy at the use of Siemens technologies in the production of turbines for Crimean thermal power stations. According to the minister, the Simferopol and Sevastopol thermal power stations will be equipped with Russian-made turbines, but incorporate the elements of foreign-made turbines. The turbines have a Russian certificate, the minister noted.