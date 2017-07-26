Back to Main page
EU ambassadors agree sanctions against Russia over Siemens turbines row

Business & Economy
July 26, 15:11 UTC+3
BRUSSELS, July 26. /TASS/. The ambassadors of 28 EU countries have agreed the introduction of sanctions against four Russian individuals and three legal entities over the Siemens turbines row, a diplomatic source in the EU Council has told TASS.

