EU ambassadors agree sanctions against Russia over Siemens turbines row

London court binds Ukraine to pay par value of Eurobonds to RussiaBusiness & Economy July 26, 15:05
A glimpse of rare species in Moscow's zoo breeding centerSociety & Culture July 26, 14:53
EC announces readiness to defend European interests against US sanctionsBusiness & Economy July 26, 14:24
Official says it's up to Turkey as NATO member to decide on purchase of Russian S-400World July 26, 14:09
Russian Navy gets 60 Kalibr missiles over three monthsMilitary & Defense July 26, 13:57
Russians fined about $1mln this year for smoking ban violationsSociety & Culture July 26, 13:57
Kiev court orders security service to launch probe against Poroshenko for high treasonWorld July 26, 13:54
Press review: Senate puts envoy to Moscow on hold and Erdogan trumpets S-400 dealPress Review July 26, 13:00
Russian Embassy in Turkey clarifying fate of citizens detained on Syrian borderWorld July 26, 12:36
BRUSSELS, July 26. /TASS/. The ambassadors of 28 EU countries have agreed the introduction of sanctions against four Russian individuals and three legal entities over the Siemens turbines row, a diplomatic source in the EU Council has told TASS.