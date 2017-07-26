Back to Main page
European Commission does not intend to fine Siemens for turbines sent to Crimea — source

Business & Economy
July 26, 13:04 UTC+3
BRUSSELS, July 26. /TASS/. The European Commission (EC) is not going to fine Siemens in connection with shipment of its turbines to Crimea, a source in EC institutions told TASS on Wednesday.

"We do not see grounds for penalties for the German company but expect it will draw conclusions from this situation," the source said.

The EC is also eyeing an option of blacklisting several Russian citizens in connection with this situation viewed by the European Union as scandalous, the source said. "We are examining an option of a minor expansion of our list of individuals [under sanctions - TASS] as a response measure against Russia," the source added.

Siemens announced suspension of power equipment deliveries to Russian companies because four gas turbines supplied for the power plant in Taman were moved to Crimea in circumvention of European Union’s sanctions, as the German company said.

Russia ensured the highest possible legal correctness when using Siemens technologies in production of turbines for thermal power plants under construction in Crimea, Minister of Industry Denis Manturov said earlier. Simferopol and Sevastopol thermal power plants will be equipped with turbines produced in Russia but with foreign elements. Turbines have the Russian certificate, the minister said.

