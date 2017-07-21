Back to Main page
Kremlin mum on Siemens statement, hopes companies will carry on dialogue

Business & Economy
July 21, 13:14 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Earlier on Friday, Siemens announced that all four gas turbines produced by the German company for a project in southern Russia have been delivered to Crimea, in breach of the agreements

MOSCOW, July 21. /TASS/

MOSCOW, July 21. /TASS/ The Russian President’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov declined to comment on the statement made by Siemens.

"You will probably ask me about the history with Siemens. I tell you right away that I leave it without comment," he said.

"This is a question to the companies which are engaged in this cooperation. These companies should continue their interaction and dialogue," Peskov said.

Read also

Siemens has no plans to withdraw from Russian market — company’s representative

Earlier on Friday, Siemens announced that all four gas turbines produced by the German company for a project in southern Russia have been delivered to Crimea, in breach of the agreements.

Siemens announced that it will fully divest its minority interest (46%) in the Russian company Interautomatika. This company was one of the contractors that installed turbines, the company’s report says.

The company also decided to halt deliveries from existing contracts to state-controlled customers in Russia.

Siemens will also recall two of its employees - members of the supervisory board of the Russian company Interautomatika (46% of the company belongs to Siemens), for the duration of investigation into the turbine supplies to Crimea.

In addition, Siemens will implement new projects for development of gas turbine power generation equipment in Russia only through a joint venture with Power Machines - Siemens Gas Turbine Technologies (STGT), and its wholly-owned subsidiary, OOO Siemens, Moscow.

"New business engagements in gas turbine power generation equipment in Russia will be solely executed by its majority-owned SGTT joint venture and its wholly-owned subsidiary, OOO Siemens, Moscow. All new engagements would be subject to the new, permanent control mechanism," the company said.

