Kremlin comments on EU sanctions against Russia

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
July 27, 14:36 UTC+3

The ambassadors of 28 EU countries have agreed the introduction of sanctions against four Russian individuals and three legal entities over the Siemens turbines row

© AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko

MOSCOW, July 27. /TASS/. The Kremlin leaves unanswered the question regarding its stance on possible introduction of sanctions by the European Union against Russia until such a decision is made, presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Thursday.

"No decisions have been made so far, therefore it is difficult to speak about any stance [on sanctions - TASS]," Peskov said.

The ambassadors of 28 EU countries have agreed the introduction of sanctions against four Russian individuals and three legal entities over the Siemens turbines row, a diplomatic source in the EU Council has told TASS earlier. This decision is now to be approved by the EU Council.

Germany’s concern Siemens on July 21 said it was suspending supplies of energy equipment to Russian companies because, it claimed, four gas turbines provided for a power plant in Taman had been eventually moved to Crimea in defiance of EU sanctions.

Russian Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov earlier said Russia had strictly observed the legal aspects of using Siemens technologies in manufacturing turbines for Crimean power plants. He said the power plants in Simferopol and Sevastopol would be equipped with turbines manufactured in Russia with the use of some foreign elements. The turbines have a Russian certificate, Manturov said.

Sanctions vs. Russia
Реклама