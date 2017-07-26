Moscow to frame stance on new sanctions once US bill becomes law

PETROZAVODSK, July 26./TASS/. Kremlin will refrain from wordings as to new sanctions of the US before they become a law, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday in comments on a US bill envisaging tightening of individual sanctions against Russia, Iran and North Korea, approved by the House of Representatives on July 25.

Before the bill becomes law it must be also passed by the Senate of the Congress and then signed by President Donald Trump. "So far we are speaking about a bill and we are not going to make any substantive assessments. "The attitude to this will be formulated after a thorough analysis and the decision will certainly be made by the head of state, President Vladimir Putin," Peskov said.

"As there will be a Senate’s say further, let us wait for this bill to become law," he added. At the same time, the Kremlin regards as a rather sad and dismaying event the House of Representatives of the US Congress has voted for a bill on tighter sanctions against Russia.

"Now one can say that the news is rather sad from the standpoint of Russian-US relations and their future. It is no less dismaying in terms of international law and international trading relations," Dmitry Peskov told the media.

He added that his comments were based "on the information about the bill available to us."

In reply to a request to comment on a statement by the chairman of the of the Federation Council’s international affairs committee, Konstantin Kosachev, urging a tit-for-tat response to the new sanctions, Peskov said "decisions in the foreign policy sphere are made by the Russian president’.

"In case if and when such decisions are made, we will inform you. All the rest statements from our parliamentarians are clear, understandable. We are speaking about extremely unfriendly manifestations, and that is why the reaction is obvious," he added.

The House of Representatives of the US Congress on Tuesday passed a bill to toughen unilateral US sanctions against Russia, Iran and North Korea.