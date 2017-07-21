Lavrov asserts details on Syria’s southern de-escalation zone in final stages

MOSCOW, July 21. /TASS/. Work on the southern de-escalation zone in Syria will be completed in the near future, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

"The details are being finalized on how it will operate to ensure control over compliance with the cessation of hostilities by the government troops and the armed opposition, to ensure unrestricted humanitarian access and civilians’ movement to and from this zone," he said. "I believe this work will be completed in the immediate future."