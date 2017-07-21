Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Lavrov asserts details on Syria’s southern de-escalation zone in final stages

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
July 21, 14:14 UTC+3

The details are being finalized on how it will operate, according to Sergey Lavrov

Share
1 pages in this article
© AP Photo/Hassan Ammar

Read also

Israel’s interests fully taken into account in Syria de-escalation zone agreement — Lavrov

Talks on de-escalation zones positively affect opposition’s mood in Geneva — Russian envoy

Russia, US move ahead to hammer out details in setting up Syrian de-escalation zones

Russian military police in Syria's safe zones to be equipped with small arms

Russian military police may be deployed in Syria’s buffer zones

MOSCOW, July 21. /TASS/. Work on the southern de-escalation zone in Syria will be completed in the near future, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

"The details are being finalized on how it will operate to ensure control over compliance with the cessation of hostilities by the government troops and the armed opposition, to ensure unrestricted humanitarian access and civilians’ movement to and from this zone," he said. "I believe this work will be completed in the immediate future."

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Syrian conflict
Persons
Sergey Lavrov
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian-Chinese naval exercises kick off in Baltic Sea
2
Kremlin mum on Siemens statement, hopes companies will carry on dialogue
3
Romanov dynasty descendants to gather in Russia for centenary of Nicholas II’s death
4
Lavrov asserts details on Syria’s southern de-escalation zone in final stages
5
Russia to develop artillery reconnaissance drone — source
6
Russia striving to make its Navy rank world’s second
7
ExxonMobil launches legal challenge to finding it violated US sanctions against Russia
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама