Lavrov slams US seizure of Moscow's diplomatic property as ‘robbery in broad daylight’

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
July 17, 14:58 UTC+3

"Decent and well brought-up people do not behave in such way," Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said

© Vyacheslav Prokofiev/TASS

Read also

Russian senator blasts US for cynical approach towards diplomatic property spat

MINSK, July 17. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has denounced the ongoing spat over Moscow’s diplomatic property in the US, which was closed to Russian diplomats, as "robbery in broad daylight".

"As for the crux of what you quoted, if it is so, then it is robbery in broad daylight. It turns out that some tough guys are commenting on this situation," he told reporters on Monday, touching upon the statements by high-ranking White House officials that the US was not going to give Russia its diplomatic property back without getting something in return." "Decent and well brought-up people do not behave in such way."

Read also

Kremlin hopes for Washington’s political wisdom in Russian diplomatic property spat

Kremlin won’t tolerate seizure of its diplomatic properties in US for long

Senator says no logic in linking return of Moscow's diplomatic property with Syrian issue

Lavrov hopes US will respect its liabilities concerning Russian diplomatic property

Russian senator warns against any ‘deal-making’ for Moscow’s diplomatic property in US

