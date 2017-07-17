Lavrov slams US seizure of Moscow's diplomatic property as ‘robbery in broad daylight’Russian Politics & Diplomacy July 17, 14:58
MINSK, July 17. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has denounced the ongoing spat over Moscow’s diplomatic property in the US, which was closed to Russian diplomats, as "robbery in broad daylight".
"As for the crux of what you quoted, if it is so, then it is robbery in broad daylight. It turns out that some tough guys are commenting on this situation," he told reporters on Monday, touching upon the statements by high-ranking White House officials that the US was not going to give Russia its diplomatic property back without getting something in return." "Decent and well brought-up people do not behave in such way."