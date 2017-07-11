Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Lavrov hopes US will respect its liabilities concerning Russian diplomatic property

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
July 11, 21:10 UTC+3
Share
1 pages in this article

BRUSSELS, July 11. /TASS/. Russia hope the United States will finally show respect to its own international liabilities in the situation with Russian diplomatic property, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday, commenting on Washington’s seizure of Russian diplomatic property in the United States.

"We hope the United States, as a country advocating the supremacy of law, will respect its own international liabilities," Lavrov stressed.

Read also
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov

Moscow considers tit-for-tat steps in response to seized diplomatic compounds in US

"If it doesn’t happen, if we see that Washington doesn’t think it necessary to make such a step [to return Russian diplomatic property], naturally, we will take response measures. This is the law of diplomacy, the law of international life: reciprocity is the basis for all relations," he said.

In late December 2016, the Barack Obama administration slapped new sanctions on Russia declaring 35 staff members of the Russian Embassy in Washington and the Consulate General in San Francisco persona-non-grata and closing two Russian compounds in the States of New York and Maryland. The Russian personnel’s access to these compounds was closed on December 30. Washington linked these sanctions with cyber attacks against US political institutions, blaming Russia for carrying out these attacks.

In this context, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stressed that these buildings had always enjoyed diplomatic inviolability and their seizure constituted a flagrant violation of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations of 1961.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Sergey Lavrov
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia to keep close eye on Ukraine’s plans for toughening border control
2
Lavrov hopes relations with EU will turn back to normal
3
Putin and Maduro discuss political situation in Venezuela
4
Putin acknowledges he owns a Japanese motorbike
5
Moscow considers tit-for-tat steps in response to seized diplomatic compounds in US
6
EU Council endorses Association Agreement with Ukraine
7
IS top leader may have been killed by Russian airstrike in Syria
TOP STORIES
Реклама