Moscow considers tit-for-tat steps in response to seized diplomatic compounds in US

MAUERBACH/Austria/, July 11. /TASS/. Moscow is mulling tit-for-tat steps in response to its seized diplomatic mansions in the United States, but this issue should not be discussed in public with mass media, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.

"We are thinking about particular steps now," Lavrov said. "I do not believe this should be discussed in public, with all respect for the mass media and your wish to get this information."

"This situation is outrageous," Lavrov stressed. "I believe it’s a shame on such a great country as the United States, the international law advocate, to leave the situation in a limbo," he noted.