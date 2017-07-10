Moscow concerned over Ukraine’s plans to join NATO

MOSCOW, July 10. /TASS/. Moscow is concerned over Ukraine’s plans to join NATO, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"As for Ukraine and NATO, this issue does not relate to Russia directly, but it still concerns Russia to a large extent," he said.

Peskov pointed out that "for many years, Russia has been voicing concern over NATO moving its military infrastructure facilities closer to our borders." "It [Ukraine’s NATO accession] could be another step in this direction, so it will not help strengthen stability and security in Europe," the Kremlin spokesman added.

There are no Russian servicemen in Ukraine, he stressed. "Russia has never had and has no servicemen in Ukraine," the presidential spokesman told journalists.

The Kremlin spokesman thus commented on a statement by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on the need to withdraw Russian servicemen from the territory of Ukraine.

Responding to a question about how to interpret the statements by Russian national Viktor Ageyev detained in Ukraine who claimed he was a Russian Army regular serviceman, the Kremlin spokesman said it was necessary to take note of the statements by Russia’s Defense Ministry.

According to Russia’s Defense Ministry, Ageyev has never served in the Russian Armed Forces under a contract. He was discharged after the completion of his active duty in accordance with the established procedure in 2016.

Ukrainian President Pyotr Poroshenko said earlier that he had asked NATO Secretary General to launch a debate on Ukraine’s NATO membership plan. "Ukraine has defined its political future, the Rada [parliament] has voted for it, and I have signed a bill which stipulates that our goal is to gain NATO membership," Poroshenko said at a briefing following a meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Commission.