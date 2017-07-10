Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Moscow concerned over Ukraine’s plans to join NATO

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
July 10, 15:11 UTC+3

The Kremlin stresses there are no Russian servicemen in Ukraine

Share
1 pages in this article
© EPA/OLIVIER HOSLET

MOSCOW, July 10. /TASS/. Moscow is concerned over Ukraine’s plans to join NATO, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"As for Ukraine and NATO, this issue does not relate to Russia directly, but it still concerns Russia to a large extent," he said.

Read also
Ukrainian President Pyotr Poroshenko

Poroshenko says he plans referendum on Ukraine’s NATO membership

Peskov pointed out that "for many years, Russia has been voicing concern over NATO moving its military infrastructure facilities closer to our borders." "It [Ukraine’s NATO accession] could be another step in this direction, so it will not help strengthen stability and security in Europe," the Kremlin spokesman added.

There are no Russian servicemen in Ukraine, he stressed. "Russia has never had and has no servicemen in Ukraine," the presidential spokesman told journalists.

The Kremlin spokesman thus commented on a statement by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on the need to withdraw Russian servicemen from the territory of Ukraine.

Responding to a question about how to interpret the statements by Russian national Viktor Ageyev detained in Ukraine who claimed he was a Russian Army regular serviceman, the Kremlin spokesman said it was necessary to take note of the statements by Russia’s Defense Ministry.

According to Russia’s Defense Ministry, Ageyev has never served in the Russian Armed Forces under a contract. He was discharged after the completion of his active duty in accordance with the established procedure in 2016.

Ukrainian President Pyotr Poroshenko said earlier that he had asked NATO Secretary General to launch a debate on Ukraine’s NATO membership plan. "Ukraine has defined its political future, the Rada [parliament] has voted for it, and I have signed a bill which stipulates that our goal is to gain NATO membership," Poroshenko said at a briefing following a meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Commission.

Read also

NATO trains Ukrainian servicemen to be dispatched to Donbass — diplomat

Russian envoy says relations with NATO started deteriorating long before Ukrainian crisis

Stoltenberg confirms Ukraine will have 'unwavering support' from NATO

Russia's top diplomat says NATO unable to respond to growing terror threat

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Ukraine crisis Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Novak slams EU actions regarding Nord Stream 2 'outright sabotage'
2
Moscow concerned over Ukraine’s plans to join NATO
3
Putin acknowledges he owns a Japanese motorbike
4
Next ISS crew confirmed at Russia’s Star City
5
Iranian diplomat praises Russia-US deal on Syria
6
Kremlin comments on Putin's conversation with Melania Trump at G20 banquet
7
Putin’s confidence in Trump won’t be affected by cyber security unit situation — Kremlin
TOP STORIES
Реклама