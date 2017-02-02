Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Poroshenko says he plans referendum on Ukraine’s NATO membership

World
February 02, 6:42 UTC+3 MOSCOW
"If Ukrainians vote for this, I will do my utmost to achieve membership in the alliance," the Ukrainian President said
Share
1 pages in this article
Ukrainian President Pyotr Poroshenko

Ukrainian President Pyotr Poroshenko

© EPA/VALDA KALNINA

MOSCOW, February 2. /TASS/. In an interview with the Berliner Morgenpost daily, Ukrainian President Pyotr Poroshenko said he planned a referendum on Ukraine’s NATO membership.

Read also
Poll shows only 13% of Ukrainians trust Poroshenko

"What I truly value is people’s opinion. Four years ago 16% of the population were in favor of Ukraine’s NATO membership. Now this figure is 54%," Poroshenko said.

"As the president I will ask the opinion of my people and will hold a referendum on NATO membership. If Ukrainians vote for this, I will do my utmost to achieve membership in the alliance," the German newspaper quoted him as saying.

This is not the first such statement by the president. In response to a people’s petition on Ukraine’s entry into NATO in 2015, he pledged to put this issue to a national referendum, but only then when the country would be ready for that.

Poroshenko also said the state is now reforming the security and defense sector in line with NATO standards, and plans to finish this job by 2020.

Ukraine’s NATO bid

Ukraine was the first post-Soviet state joining NATO’s Partnership for Peace program. Later, the then president Leonid Kuchma officially announced Kiev’s bid to join the alliance.

Under President Viktor Yushchenko, a dialog on NATO membership got another boost. But plans were frustrated under President Viktor Yanukovich, when on July 1, 2010 the Ukrainian parliament declared a non-bloc status of Ukraine.

The situation reversed under Pyotr Poroshenko, when the point on a non-bloc status was removed from the law on basic principles of foreign and domestic policy in 2014. In May, Ukraine passed its National Security Strategy, which sets the aim of NATO’s membership.

However, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that despite Ukraine’s waiving its non-bloc status, its NATO membership was a matter of distant future.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Pyotr Poroshenko
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
The aftermath of shelling in Eastern Ukraine
12
Miss Universe reveals 2017 winner
4
Canadian PM slams mosque shooting in Quebec City as 'cowardly attack'
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Ukraine UN ambassador says new US administration won’t accept Crimea as part of Russia
2
Poroshenko says he plans referendum on Ukraine’s NATO membership
3
Ukraine’s An-26 plane makes dangerously close passes near Russian oil rigs in Black Sea
4
Russian top diplomat: West recognizes that Poroshenko is behind current events in Donbass
5
Maria Sharapova: 'Haven’t thought about 2020 Olympics yet,' focused on Stuttgart comeback
6
Kiev to raise the issue of UN office in Ukraine — Ukraine UN ambassador
7
Putin heads to Hungary to discuss economic ties, situation in Ukraine
TOP STORIES
Реклама