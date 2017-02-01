Back to Main page
Poll shows only 13% of Ukrainians trust Poroshenko

World
February 01, 18:09 UTC+3 KIEV
According to the survey’s results, Ukrainians do not trust the national media either
© EPA/FELIPE TRUEBA

KIEV, February 1. /TASS/. Most Ukrainians do not trust President Pyotr Poroshenko as well as the country’s government and parliament, the Kiev International Institute of Sociology said in a statement.

"A total of 13.7% of respondents trust Poroshenko while 69% do not," the statement reads. As many as 82% of those polled said they did not trust the parliament while 72.8% do not trust cabinet members.

Ukrainian President Pyotr Poroshenko
Russian top diplomat: West recognizes that Poroshenko is behind current events in Donbass

At the same time, the pollster says that the distrust of state institutions does not vary much depending on the region respondents report from. Around 70% of residents in central Ukraine do not trust the authorities, in the western parts of the country the distrust rate is 60% while in southeastern Ukraine nearly 80% of people trust neither the president nor the government nor the parliament.

According to the survey’s results, Ukrainians do not trust the national media either. The distrust rate is 76.3% here while only 2.4% of respondents trust the media. More than half of those surveyed said they did not trust the national Police Service and the Security Service.

As for other institutions, the Church is traditionally the most trusted one followed by social organizations and volunteers.

The Kiev International Institute of Sociology conducted the poll on December 2-12, 2016, among 2,040 respondents over the age of 18, in 110 locations across Ukraine except for the Lugansk and Donetsk regions which are out of the central government’s control. The margin of error does not exceed 3.3%

Persons
Pyotr Poroshenko
Topics
Ukraine crisis Eastern Ukraine
