Russia’s sherpa: Moscow satisfied with G20 summit results

MOSCOW, July 10. /TASS/. Russia considers the summit of the ‘Group of Twenty’ in Hamburg successful and is satisfied with its results, Russia’s G20 Sherpa Svetlana Lukash said on Monday.
"For Russia, the summit in Hamburg was quite successful. We highly appreciated the level of competence of the event organized by Chancellor (of the Federal Republic of Germany Angela - TASS) Merkel, and are also satisfied with the results captured in the communique in Hamburg," she said, adding that Merkel had managed to build a friendly atmosphere at the summit.
"We surely consider the agreements on the main G20 issues to be the key results, meaning supportive measures to spur sustainable, balanced and inclusive growth in the global economy. I would like to stress the agreements in the area of trade facilitation and globalization," Lukash said, adding that this comes amid doubts arising in many countries regarding the need to support global trends.
"The Group of Twenty has always worked for demonstrating the necessity of open markets and free trade, and in Hamburg we managed to reach an agreement to prevent the adoption of protectionist measures and facilitate a mutual global trade system beneficial for all," Russia’s G20 Sherpa said.
According to Lukash, among most important issues discussed at the summit in Hamburg were those related to financial regulation, migration, fighting terrorism, development of digital economy, providing employment and tackling corruption, as well as energy and climate.