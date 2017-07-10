Back to Main page
Russia’s sherpa: Moscow satisfied with G20 summit results

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
July 10, 14:12 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Russia’s G20 sherpa comments on Hamburg summit results

© AP Photo/Markus Schreiber

MOSCOW, July 10. /TASS/. Russia considers the summit of the ‘Group of Twenty’ in Hamburg successful and is satisfied with its results, Russia’s G20 Sherpa Svetlana Lukash said on Monday.

