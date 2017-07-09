Back to Main page
Putin satisfied with conversation with Melania Trump at G20 banquet - Kremlin spokesman

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
July 09, 23:41 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Russian President was seated beside Melania Trump at a banquet for the G20 leaders and their spouses

MOSCOW, July 9. /TASS/. While attending the Groups of Twenty summit in Germany’s Hamburg, Russian President Vladimir Putin has an opportunity to speak personally not only with US President Donald Trumpt but also with his wife, Melania Trump, Putin’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov said on Sunday in an interview with the Rossiya-1 television channel.

Putin was seated beside Melania Trump at a banquet for the G20 leaders and their spouses.

"The president remained satisfied," Peskov noted.

"They spoke even on the G20 agenda," he said, adding that the topics for discussion at the working sessions included such problems as gender equality and the role of women in the economy.

"I think there was certain sympathy," the Kremlin spokesman added.

TOP STORIES
