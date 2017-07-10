Back to Main page
Cyber security deal with US will be implemented, Russia’s G20 Sherpa says

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
July 10, 13:10 UTC+3
Read also
Russian President’s Representative in G20 Svetlana Lukash

Russian G20 Sherpa talks to TASS about summit in Hamburg, digital economy, hacker attacks

MOSCOW, July 10. /TASS/. Deal on cooperation in cyber security reached by Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump will be implemented, Russia’s G20 Sherpa Svetlana Lukash said on Monday.

"No doubt, cyber security issues are key in Russian-US relations, as far as I know, this issue was discussed at least for 40 minutes at the meeting between the two presidents," Lukash told reporters about the outcome of the G20 summit.The leaders "worked out issues of joint cooperation in this area," she said.

Putin put forward an idea of setting up a working group, Lukash noted.

"This does not mean that it should immediately start working tomorrow, most likely these are expectations of media representatives of a kind of interpretation," she said. "It is most important that this issue has been worked out and the United States is ready to consider cooperation in this area."

