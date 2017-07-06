Back to Main page
Kremlin rejects Trump’s stance that Russia’s behavior is ‘destabilizing’

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
July 06, 13:03 UTC+3

Earlier on Thursday, the US leader said Washington was planning to continue expanding cooperation as part of NATO

© AP Photo/Evan Vucci

MOSCOW, July 6. /TASS/. Moscow stands against the position of US President Donald Trump that Russia’s behavior is "destabilizing," Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Thursday.

"We disagree with this approach," Peskov said.

Earlier on Thursday, speaking at a press conference in Warsaw after a meeting with Polish President Andrzej Duda, the US leader said Washington is planning to continue expanding cooperation as part of NATO, including "in response to Russia's actions and destabilizing behavior."

The expectations

Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump will be able to exchange opinions and understand genuine approaches of each other towards bilateral relations at the first personal meeting in Hamburg, Peskov has noted: 

Russian Ambassador to the US Sergey Kislyak

Ambassador Sergey Kislyak: 'I think history will dispel untruths over time'

"No, the Kremlin still has no understanding," Peskov said responding to a question concerning US expectations regarding bilateral relations with Russia.

Washington cannot exactly say what intensions Russia has in relations with the United States, US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said earlier, "This is the reciprocity that can only be regretted in this case," Peskov said in a comment on that statement.

"That is why all of us are waiting for the first meeting between two presidents; they will be able to personally share their thoughts on the most pressing issues. This will be an opportunity to become acquainted and understand the genuine approach of each other towards bilateral relations, rather than the approach communicated by mass media," Peskov added. 

Kremlin expects Putin-Trump meeting to establish working dialogue

Kremlin comments on Kissinger's role in arranging Putin-Trump meeting

Security experts urge Putin, Trump to overcome disagreements

US president Trump calls Putin ‘tough cookie’

 

