Kremlin rejects Trump’s stance that Russia’s behavior is ‘destabilizing’

MOSCOW, July 6. /TASS/. Moscow stands against the position of US President Donald Trump that Russia’s behavior is "destabilizing," Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Thursday.
"We disagree with this approach," Peskov said.
Earlier on Thursday, speaking at a press conference in Warsaw after a meeting with Polish President Andrzej Duda, the US leader said Washington is planning to continue expanding cooperation as part of NATO, including "in response to Russia's actions and destabilizing behavior."
Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump will be able to exchange opinions and understand genuine approaches of each other towards bilateral relations at the first personal meeting in Hamburg, Peskov has noted:
"No, the Kremlin still has no understanding," Peskov said responding to a question concerning US expectations regarding bilateral relations with Russia.
Washington cannot exactly say what intensions Russia has in relations with the United States, US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said earlier, "This is the reciprocity that can only be regretted in this case," Peskov said in a comment on that statement.
"That is why all of us are waiting for the first meeting between two presidents; they will be able to personally share their thoughts on the most pressing issues. This will be an opportunity to become acquainted and understand the genuine approach of each other towards bilateral relations, rather than the approach communicated by mass media," Peskov added.