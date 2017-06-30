Back to Main page
Kremlin comments on Kissinger's part in arranging Putin-Trump meeting

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
June 30, 14:09 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Henry Kissinger, 94, held the post of the US national security adviser in 1969-1975 and worked as the US Secretary of State in 1973-1977

Former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger

Former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger

© Stanislav Krasilnikov/TASS

MOSCOW, June 30. /TASS/. Former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger did not try to become a mediator to arrange a meeting between Russian and US Presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

