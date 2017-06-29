President Putin receives former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger

Former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger © EPA/ROLEX DELA PENA

MOSCOW, June 29. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday received the former US Secretary of State, Henry Kissinger, the presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"The Russian President has received Henry Kissinger who is visiting Russia to take part in the Primakov Readings (international conference of top-rated political experts TASS)," he said,

"Putin and Kissinger have maintained warm personal relations over a number of years and they have meetings when an opportunity avails itself," Peskov recalled.