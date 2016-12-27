Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Kremlin would only welcome Kissinger’s role in Russia-US discussions

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
December 27, 12:47 UTC+3 MOSCOW
Kissinger is still one of the wisest experts on Russia-US relations, the Kremlin said
1 pages in this article
Henry Kissinger

Henry Kissinger

© AP Photo/Richard Drew

MOSCOW, December 27. /TASS/. The Kremlin considers former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger as one of the wisest politicians possessing profound knowledge in Russia-US relations, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

The Kremlin spokesman thus commented on German media reports that the ex-head of US diplomacy might act as a mediator between Moscow and Washington under US President Donald Trump.

"No doubt, Kissinger is still one of the wisest politicians, experts who possesses, among other things, the most profound expert knowledge both in the sphere of Russian affairs and in the sphere of Russia-US relations," Peskov said.

Read also

Kremlin appreciates Kissinger’s ‘character out of Dostoyevsky’ remark about Putin
Kissinger says Putin is ‘cold calculator’ of Russia’s national interest
Kissinger becomes Russian Academy of Sciences member
Kissinger calls to develop new ‘strategic concept’ for US-Russian relations
Henry Kissinger recommends West should take constructive approach to Russia

According to the Kremlin spokesman, "if his expert knowledge and the richest experience accumulated over decades somehow come to be needed, we would only welcome this."

"But, of course, the need for and the use of this experience are not our business as this is the matter of US colleagues and we can’t interfere in this," Peskov said.

The electronic version of the German newspaper Bild earlier cited sources in the team of US President-elect Donald Trump and the data of European special services to report that Kissinger might become a mediator between Mosco and Washington and take part in developing a plan to normalize the situation in Ukraine.

Bild pointed out that the former US Secretary of State "has known [Russian President] Vladimir Putin since the fall of the Berlin Wall." The publication said that Kissinger was among few Americans who had regularly met with the Russian leader.

Ninety-three-year-old Kissinger held the post of the US national security adviser in 1969-1975 and worked as the US Secretary of State in 1973-1977. He is one of the ideologists of the detente policy.

Kissinger was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for his role in concluding the Paris Agreement to end the war and restore peace in Vietnam.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Persons
Dmitry Peskov
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
9
Funeral ceremony for Russia's ambassador to Turkey
Russia's ambassador to Turkey, Andrey Karlov
7
Diplomat says murder of Russian ambassador to Turkey a 'loss for whole country'
6
Vladimir Putin's annual State of the Nation Address
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian diplomat says entire world 'disgusted by Obama administration's foreign policy'
2
Russia sees US decision to supply MANPADS to militants in Syria as 'hostile move'
3
Diplomat says Washington seeks to disrupt nuclear parity with Moscow
4
Kremlin would only welcome Kissinger’s role in Russia-US discussions
5
Two settlements in Syria join ceasefire regime ― Russian Defense Ministry
6
Turkish court imposes ban on media coverage of investigation of Russian ambassador murder
7
Tu-154 plane’s flight data recorder recovered from water
TOP STORIES
Реклама