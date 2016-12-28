Back to Main page
Russian diplomat describes Kissinger as 'foreign policy guru'

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
December 28, 15:57 UTC+3 MOSCOW
Russia regards former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger with respect, according to Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov
1 pages in this article
Former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger

Former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger

© EPA/TERJE BENDIKSBY

MOSCOW, December 28. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov believes that the former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger is a foreign policy guru Russia regards with respect.

"Dr. Kissinger is a well-respected specialist, of course. He is a major theoretician and a politician who has to his credit several decades of vast practical experience in foreign policy and diplomatic matters - a real foreign policy guru," Ryabkov said. "We regard him with respect worthy of his status."

Read also
Henry Kissinger
Kremlin would only welcome Kissinger’s role in Russia-US discussions

Ryabkov said that before the inauguration of US President-elect Donald Trump it would be premature to say who would become a mediator between the Russian government and a future US administration.

Earlier, the on-line version of the German daily Bild quoted sources in the team of the United States’ future president and European special services as saying that Kissinger would link Moscow and Washington as a go-between, because Trump sought a rapprochement with the Kremlin.

Bild also said that according to West European special services the United States’ future president would follow Kissinger’s recommendations to do what he can to lift sanctions from Russia.

Persons
Donald Trump Sergey Ryabkov
Topics
Foreign policy
