Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Diplomat says US and EU may discuss anti-Russian sanctions at G20 summit

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
July 03, 21:30 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The Senate’s bill stipulates that the US should continue opposing the implementation of the Nord Stream-2 project, as well as give priority to the US exports

Share
1 pages in this article
Vladimir Putin

Vladimir Putin

© Mikhail Metzel/TASS

MOSCOW, July 3. /TASS/. The US Senate’s bill that toughens sanctions against Russia may be discussed with European Union countries at the forthcoming Group of Twenty summit in Hamburg, Russia’s Permanent Representative to the European Union Vladimir Chizhov said in an interview with the Rossiya-24 television channel.

On June 15, 2017, the US Senate approved a bill toughening unilateral sanctions against Russia. The document is yet to be approved by the House of Representatives and submitted to President Donald Trump for signing.

Read also

Russia's counter-sanctions: What you need to know

Russian senator says US likely to pass bill on anti-Russian sanctions

Decision on extending EU sanctions against Russia comes into force

German top diplomat suggests gradual relief of anti-Russian sanctions

Russian PM expects stronger negative effect of anti-Russia sanctions on country’s economy

Russia working on counter-sanctions against US — Foreign Ministry

Kremlin vows Russia will respond to new US sanctions

"The situation is not simple. It is about relations in Western society. I don’t rule out this subject will be discussed between the Americans and Europeans in various formats, including the forthcoming Group of Twenty summit," Chizhov said, adding that Europe’s reaction has demonstrated that such sanctions would jeopardize Europe’s energy security, as such matters are to be decided by Europeans rather than the United States.

In particular, the Senate’s bill stipulates that the US should continue opposing the implementation of the Nord Stream-2 project, as well as give priority to the US exports.

The document came under severe criticism from Austria and Germany, which said that such measures run counter to international law, threaten Europe’s energy security and hinder Ukrainian settlement. According to Vienna and Berlin, these sanctions are rather geared to press the European market to buy US liquefied natural gas by clearing it of Russian fuels.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy Sanctions vs. Russia
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Gorbachev calls on Russian and US leaders to relaunch dialogue
2
Putin and EC president to discuss energy projects at G20 meeting
3
Over 5,000 troops and around 100 aircraft involved in drills in Russia’s West
4
Kremlin believes upcoming Putin-Trump meeting is equally important for Russia, US
5
Putin to award Chinese President Xi Jinping with Order of St. Andrew
6
Central Bank points to inflow of investments in Russia's economy
7
Spectacular moments from the Confederations Cup closing ceremony
TOP STORIES
Реклама