Kremlin vows Russia will respond to new US sanctions

MOSCOW, June 21. /TASS/. Moscow is determined to respond to the new US sanctions, Russian Presidential Aide Yuri Ushakov said.

"Of course, we are," he said when reporters asked him if Russia was going to respond to the new sanctions imposed by the United States.

Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said earlier on Wednesday that the Kremlin viewed the expanding of the US sanctions list as a regrettable move proving that "the sanctions policy, which is a far cry from being constructive, and, most importantly, from demonstrating political will aimed at resolving the problem that we have in Ukraine, continues to be a priority."

The Kremlin spokesman added that Russian experts were currently considering possible retaliatory measures.

On Tuesday, the US Department of the Treasury added 38 individuals and entities to the sanctions list.