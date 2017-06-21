Kremlin vows Russia will respond to new US sanctions

Russian diplomat slams US sanctions as absurd, vows there will be responseRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 21, 19:20
Gazprom taking measures to prevent gas quality problem from affecting European consumersBusiness & Economy June 21, 19:00
Over 30,000 spectators travel between Confederations Cup host cities for freeSport June 21, 18:28
Putin: Nord Stream-2 should promote energy market developmentBusiness & Economy June 21, 18:25
Short rain cools down heated up footballers ahead of Russia-Portugal match in MoscowSport June 21, 18:14
Brazilian president wishes Russia success in hosting 2018 FIFA World CupSport June 21, 18:10
MP slams US attempt to buzz Shoigu’s plane over Baltic Sea as ‘military rudeness’Russian Politics & Diplomacy June 21, 18:06
Top NATO official says alliance does not violate NATO-Russia Founding Act provisionsWorld June 21, 18:04
Russian deputy PM says Confederation Cup teams undergoing tough doping controlSport June 21, 17:08
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, June 21. /TASS/. Moscow is determined to respond to the new US sanctions, Russian Presidential Aide Yuri Ushakov said.
"Of course, we are," he said when reporters asked him if Russia was going to respond to the new sanctions imposed by the United States.
Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said earlier on Wednesday that the Kremlin viewed the expanding of the US sanctions list as a regrettable move proving that "the sanctions policy, which is a far cry from being constructive, and, most importantly, from demonstrating political will aimed at resolving the problem that we have in Ukraine, continues to be a priority."
The Kremlin spokesman added that Russian experts were currently considering possible retaliatory measures.
On Tuesday, the US Department of the Treasury added 38 individuals and entities to the sanctions list.