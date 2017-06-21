Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Kremlin vows Russia will respond to new US sanctions

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
June 21, 17:26 UTC+3

On June 20, the US Department of the Treasury added 38 individuals and entities to the sanctions list

MOSCOW, June 21. /TASS/. Moscow is determined to respond to the new US sanctions, Russian Presidential Aide Yuri Ushakov said.

The US Department of the Treasury

US blacklists another 38 Russian individuals and organizations in wake of Ukraine crisis

"Of course, we are," he said when reporters asked him if Russia was going to respond to the new sanctions imposed by the United States.

Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said earlier on Wednesday that the Kremlin viewed the expanding of the US sanctions list as a regrettable move proving that "the sanctions policy, which is a far cry from being constructive, and, most importantly, from demonstrating political will aimed at resolving the problem that we have in Ukraine, continues to be a priority."

The Kremlin spokesman added that Russian experts were currently considering possible retaliatory measures.

On Tuesday, the US Department of the Treasury added 38 individuals and entities to the sanctions list. 

