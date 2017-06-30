Russia-China cooperation has sobering effect on international partners — ambassador

BEIJING, June 30. /TASS/. Russia’s cooperation with China on the global political arena cools down some of their partners in international organizations and helps stabilize the international situation, Russian Ambassador to China Andrei Denisov said on Friday ahead of Chinese President Xi Jinping’s visit to Russia on July 3-4.

"Our visions of the global situation, our positions on various problems overfilling the present-day system of international relations are generally rather close. They coincide on many parameters. However, it in no way means that we think identically. No, we are different. We have our own, specific interests both in regional and global affairs. But from the point of view of factors determining the foreign policy course, we and our Chinese neighbors are rather close," he said.

"It makes it possible for us, for instance, to pursue a rather close course on various aspects of the agenda of international organizations, including the United Nations. To put it straight, it produces a sobering effect on our partners in these international organizations," the Russian diplomat stressed.

"When good intentions framed in lofty words lead to chaos, collapse of states and, in the long run, to bloodshed and numerous human casualties, the role of stabilizers, of the factors that may have a cooling, stabilizing effect on the general turbulent international situation is very important. And the Russian-Chinese relations are, to my mind, such stabilizing factor," Denisov said.

"Their stabilizing role stems from various things, such as the influence of these political players on the international arena. Thus, China is the world’s second, and even first by many parameters, economy which determines, to a larger extent, the global economic situation, the state of global trade and finance," he noted.

According to the Russian diplomat, following its economic growth, China has been behaving as an influential global and military political force. "This factor is no longer in the shadow of, say, more active global political players. No, it (China - TASS) wants to play a visible role in building a new global political architecture. We think that this role is obviously positive," he stressed.