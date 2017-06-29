Back to Main page
Russian expert says US strikes on Syrian government forces hinder fight against terrorism

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
June 29, 19:48 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The US strikes on the Syrian army weaken the anti-terrorist front, according to the expert

MOSCOW, June 29. /TASS/. The US strikes on the Syrian government forces hinder the fight against terrorism in the region, Science Director of the Institute of Oriental Studies at Russia’s Academy of Science Vitaly Naumkin said at the Primakov Readings conference on Thursday.

"The US strikes on our partners in the fight against terrorism, I mean the Syrian army, are obviously counterproductive as they weaken the anti-terrorist front, while the Syrian army could be our common partner," Naumkin said.

"The unjustified campaign against the Syrian government troops, who have been combating terrorists, prevents us from cooperating, while both parties are actually willing to cooperate," the Russian expert added.

He also pointed out that "despite the fact that, according to the Iraqi authorities’ claims, Mosul has been finally liberated, it is too early to celebrate victory over the ISIL [the former name of the Islamic State terror group, outlawed in Russia - TASS]." "These people will not go anywhere, they will not be eliminated," the Russian expert went on to say. "We see the ISIL adopt new tactics based on some kind of an outsourcing, ordering its affiliated groups to act in various parts of the world," he noted.

"Terrorist groups have been spreading all over the world, it is a challenge that we could counter together with our partners," the Russian expert concluded.

Syrian conflict
