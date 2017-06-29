Back to Main page
Russian diplomat expects Lavrov, Tillerson to meet in Hamburg

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
June 29, 13:14 UTC+3

The G20 summit, bringing together the world’s major advanced and emerging economies, will be held in Hamburg on July 7-8

MOSCOW, June 29. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov expects that Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson will meet on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Germany’s Hamburg.

"The minister and the State Secretary will be there, and I think this will be absolutely unnatural if they do not meet there," Ryabkov told reporters.

The G20 summit, bringing together the world’s major advanced and emerging economies, will be held in Hamburg on July 7-8. Lavrov earlier said that Moscow considers that a bilateral meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump will take place on the sidelines of the event.

Sergey Lavrov Sergey Ryabkov
