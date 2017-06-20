Back to Main page
Lavrov intends to ask Tillerson why US is not targeting al-Nusra militants

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
June 20, 21:40 UTC+3

Russia's top diplomat also assumes that strikes on pro-government forces in Syria may be geared to frustrate ceasefire

© Mikhail Dzhiaparidze/TASS

Sergey Lavrov says he will ask Tillerson why the US is not targeting Jabhat al-Nusra. 

Agreement on de-escalation zones in Syria needs to result in separation between terrorists and opposition, the Russian foreign minister has added. 

