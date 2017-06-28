Back to Main page
Kremlin says ‘Petya’ ransomware attack validates Russia’s call to fight hackers

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
June 28, 14:51 updated at: June 28, 15:14 UTC+3

"No single country can effectively counter cyber threats single-handedly," the Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said

© Donat Sorokin/TASS

MOSCOW, June 28. /TASS/. The latest global cyber attack that swept through numerous countries has reaffirmed the significance of Moscow’s proposal for the need to cooperate internationally in combating cyber crime.

"Such massive cyber attacks once again confirm that Russia’s thesis, which it put forward at various levels, that the existence of such a threat requires cooperation on an international level is correct," Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said. "No single country can effectively counter cyber threats single-handedly, and the issue cannot be resolved by means of groundless accusations," he stressed.

According to the Kremlin spokesman, "there were no serious glitches" in Russia after Tuesday’s attack. "Safety systems at both the national and corporate levels have proven to be quite effective," he noted. "The presidential online resource is working securely," he added.

Peskov declined to comment on the possible origin of the attack citing the lack of reliable data.

On Tuesday, a far-reaching cyber attack using a ransomware virus infamously-known as Petya targeted dozens of energy, telecoms and financial companies in Russia and Ukraine and then began to spread across the world.

According to the preliminary data of the internet security company Group-IB, the malware blocks computers and prevents users from uploading an operating system. The virus extorts a $300 ransom in bitcoins to regain computer access and decrypt files.

Group-IB said some 80 companies, mostly in Ukraine, have been affected. In Russia, the virus targeted the Rosneft and Bashneft oil companies, as well as Mars, Nivea and Mondelez International. The Bank of Russia also reported cyber attacks on Russian credit organizations, but they failed to disrupt bank activities.

TOP STORIES
Реклама