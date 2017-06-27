Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Rosneft, Mars and Nivea are among victims of massive cyber attack in Russia

Business & Economy
June 27, 17:04 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The Petya virus blocks computers and requires a ransom of $300 in bitcoins

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, June 27. /TASS/. Rosneft, Bashneft, Mars, Nivea and Mondelez International (producer of Alpen Gold chocolate) are among the companies that were attacked by the Petya virus, Group-IB, the company which deals with prevention and investigation of cyber crime, reported.

"The networks of Bashneft, Rosneft, Mondeles International, Mars, Nivea, TESA and others are among the victims of cyber attacks," the report said.

Read also

Russian, Ukrainian companies' websites under massive cyber attack

The Petya virus blocks computers and requires a ransom of $300 in bitcoins.

The experts of Group-IB also found that recently this virus was used by the Cobalt group to hide the traces of a targeted attack on financial institutions.

The press service of the Mars company in Russia told TASS that only their brand of animal feed - Royal Canin - experienced problems due to the cyberattack, and not the whole company.

A representative of Royal Canin confirmed the information.

"We do have difficulties with our IT systems right now, our specialists are working, so far there has been no additional information about the causes," the representative said.

Last time a major attack on the computer systems of Russian companies and state institutions was registered on May 12. The attack was part of a large-scale operation of unknown hackers who, using the WannaCry virus, attacked computers with the Windows operating system in 74 countries. Throughout the world, 45,000 cyber attacks with the use of a cryptographic virus were committed, and the largest number of attempts at infection was recorded in Russia. The attackers wanted to get $600 in Bitcoin crypto currency from each victim for decoding of the computer data.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Cyber security
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
Iconic cars of the Russian Empire and the Soviet Union
12
The 2017 World Car of the Year and its rivals at the New York Auto Show
15
How Russians conquered the Arctic in vintage photos
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian, Ukrainian companies' websites under massive cyber attack
2
Kremlin disagrees with Macron’s remarks on Ukraine
3
Russian submarine successfully test-fires Bulava intercontinental missile
4
Senator warns US could plot strike against Syria under pretext of alleged chemical attack
5
Kremlin has no information about pending chemical attacks in Syria
6
Russian hi-tech firm to feature submarine Internet technology at St. Petersburg naval show
7
Rosneft reports massive cyberattack on its servers
TOP STORIES
Реклама