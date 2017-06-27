Back to Main page
Kremlin has no information about pending chemical attacks in Syria

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
June 27, 14:26 UTC+3

Peskov added that previous attacks had been conducted by the Islamic State terrorists, so there was always potential danger that such situations might occur again

AP Photo/Hassan Ammar

MOSCOW, June 27. /TASS/. Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the Kremlin had no information on pending chemical attacks in Syria.

"I have no information whatsoever about the chemical threat. I have no accurate information, and I think that my counterparts from intelligence services and the Defense Ministry will share their anxiety if such information emerges," Peskov said, commenting on the White House statement about potential evidences of the preparation of chemical attacks by the Syrian Arab Republic’s government that the US administration is allegedly privy to.

