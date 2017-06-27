Moscow does not confirm July meeting of Russia-NATO Council

VIENNA, June 27. /TASS/. Moscow is currently unable to confirm that the next meeting of the Russia-NATO Council will take place in July, Russia’s Permanent Representative to NATO Alexander Grushko told TASS on Tuesday.

"I cannot confirm a date," the Russian diplomat said. "We have been working on that. Consultations are underway concerning the next meeting of the Russia-NATO Council," Grushko added.

The next meeting of the Council is going to be the second one this year, the first one was held on March 30. In 2016, three meetings of the Russia-NATO Council took place.

Before 2014, the Council used to meet several times a month, but the Ukrainian crisis hampered the Council’s activities. In the spring of 2014, after Crimea’s reunification with Russia, NATO suspended practical cooperation with Moscow, but made a decision to preserve the Council as a platform for political dialogue.