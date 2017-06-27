Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Moscow does not confirm July meeting of Russia-NATO Council

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
June 27, 12:24 UTC+3 VIENNA

Consultations are underway concerning the next meeting, Russia's UN envoy says

Share
1 pages in this article
© RONI LEHTI/Lehtikuva via AP

VIENNA, June 27. /TASS/. Moscow is currently unable to confirm that the next meeting of the Russia-NATO Council will take place in July, Russia’s Permanent Representative to NATO Alexander Grushko told TASS on Tuesday.

Read also

Lavrov slams NATO for its geopolitical ambitions

Moscow expects Russia - NATO Council meeting to be held in July

NATO says it had no information on who was aboard Russian jet buzzed by F-16

Top NATO official says alliance does not violate NATO-Russia Founding Act provisions

Top NATO official: Russia and US should resume work on flight incident prevention in Syria

NATO is concerned about flight incident prevention in Baltic airspace

"I cannot confirm a date," the Russian diplomat said. "We have been working on that. Consultations are underway concerning the next meeting of the Russia-NATO Council," Grushko added.

The next meeting of the Council is going to be the second one this year, the first one was held on March 30. In 2016, three meetings of the Russia-NATO Council took place.

Before 2014, the Council used to meet several times a month, but the Ukrainian crisis hampered the Council’s activities. In the spring of 2014, after Crimea’s reunification with Russia, NATO suspended practical cooperation with Moscow, but made a decision to preserve the Council as a platform for political dialogue.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Kremlin disagrees with Macron’s remarks on Ukraine
2
Kremlin has no information about pending chemical attacks in Syria
3
Russian MP slams claims of potential Syria chemical attack as another provocation
4
Russian submarine successfully test-fires Bulava intercontinental missile
5
Brazilian Navy interested in Russian corvettes
6
World trusts Putin more than Trump, says top US survey
7
WBA, WBO exonerate boxer Povetkin after doping scandal
TOP STORIES
Реклама